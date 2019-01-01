About this product
Gluten free, grain free, vegan & organic (20) 4mg treats per bag Ingredients: 4mg CBD, Certified Organic Ingredients including Pumpkin, Molasses, Oat Bran, Coconut Oil, and Pumpkin Pie Spice Dosage: For pups over 30 pounds, give (1) whole treat. You can then progress to (2) whole treats per day, if necessary. For pups under 30 pounds, start with half a treat.
About this brand
TONIC
TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe