Blue Bastard Pre-Roll 0.7g
by TreedomWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blue Bastard Pre-Roll 0.7g by Treedom
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Bastard
The descendant of indicas DJ Short Blueberry and God Bud, in addition to White family lineage, this indica-dominant hybrid is best known for its pungent blueberry aroma. Thanks to its hybrid makeup, the indica physical effects are strong without inducing sedation, making this strain appropriate for day or nighttime use. Best described as relaxing, Blue Bastard may be just the bud to take the edge off.