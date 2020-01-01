Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.