  5. Trusted Pet Full Spectrum All Organic CBD Oil for Dogs- 300mg 1oz.

Trusted Pet Full Spectrum All Organic CBD Oil for Dogs- 300mg 1oz.

by Trusted Pet

About this product

BENEFITS OF THE TRUSTED-PET™ CBD OIL: RELIEVES PAIN: helps with inflammation, arthritis and joint pain. ANXIETY & STRESS RELIEF: reduces stress & anxiety, separation anxiety, calming aggressive dogs, helps with fear of thunderstorms or long-distance traveling. SYNERGISTIC BENEFITS: can be used in conjunction with regular medications with no interactions. NO SIDE EFFECT: does not damage the liver, kidney or GI tract. DIETARY SUPPLEMENT: can be administered daily as part of your pet's diet. DIGESTION ISSUES: helps with loss of appetite, nausea, IBS, and gastrointestinal swelling. GREAT FOR OLDER PETS: helps with arthritis and joint pain, helping with general mobility and energy. POST-SURGERY RECOVERY: anti Inflammatory properties helps with swelling, pain, stiffness, recovers from sprains, strains and broken bones. GENERAL HEALTH: manages mood, improves skin & coat health, improves sleep, reduced seizures & spasms. PRODUCT DETALS: Made in the USA - All natural organic ingredients - 300mg Active Full Spectrum CBD oil - Zero THC (no psychoactive effects) - Third Party Tested DIRECTIONS: Store in a cool dark place. - Shake well before each use. DOSAGE DIRECTIONS: Use directly in pet’s food or put in pet’s mouth. less than 20lbs - 1/4 of a dropper 21 - 49 lbs - 1/2 of a dropper more than 49 lbs - 1 full dropper

About this brand

Here at Trusted-Pet®, we understand how much you love and care for your pets. We share an undying devotion to making the lives of pets more enjoyable and long-lasting. Because the longer we can enrich our pets lives, the longer they will enrich ours.