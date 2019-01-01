About this product
Product Info 66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine The main ingredient of the 1000 mg Green Crack CBD Vape Oil is the Green Crack Strain of CBD. Above all, Green Crack strain is known for being supremely relaxing. Scent: grape, berry, sweet, fruity Effect: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation Common uses: People turn to Grand Daddy (GDP) for a whole host of ailments and issues. From pain to insomnia to muscle spasms, stress, and more, Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is there to be of service. Some even claim that GDP CBD Vape Oil can help with appetite loss.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.