Green Crack 3000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

About this product

Product Info 200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 3000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine The main ingredient of the 3000 mg Green Crack CBD Vape Oil is the Green Crack Strain of CBD. Above all, Green Crack strain is known for being supremely relaxing. Scent: grape, berry, sweet, fruity Effect: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation Common uses: People turn to Grand Daddy (GDP) for a whole host of ailments and issues. From pain to insomnia to muscle spasms, stress, and more, Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is there to be of service. Some even claim that GDP CBD Vape Oil can help with appetite loss.

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions