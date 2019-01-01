AndreaDenise
on January 1st, 2019
Xmas gift! Yeah! Love this stuff. I'm a big fan of lavender, baths and hemp-- so this is pretty much a perfect recipe! Feels great, smells great, love the packaging. Great product!
Building on the proprietary Pawn recipe, which combines mineral salts with our water-soluble hemp powder, this blend also contains three carefully selected essential oils: Lavender, Juniper Berry, and Bergamot. This combination has been known to reduce stress and anxiety, help with sleep problems, induce relaxation, ameliorate headaches, migraines and muscle aches, and also act as a detoxifier. Additionally, lavender may improve your skin and hair health, juniper berry may reduce cellulitis and promote healing of the skin, and bergamot will act synergistically to the above but also relieve congestion and may help regulate your hormonal balance. *Available in 6 oz and 24 oz packages
