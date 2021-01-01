 Loading…
Indica

Blackberry Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape 1+ G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Blackberry Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape 1+ G

About this product

The new 1+ gram Urb Disposable Vape is a custom device with 420mA battery and retrofitted with completely dialed in and tested airflow to ensure the best temperature, flavor, and no clogging. Each device is equipped with a recharging port to ensure no oil is wasted. The Urb Disposable is the first to market with “super” strains and formula’s boosting Sativas with Delta 8 and Delta 10, Hyrbids with Delta 8 and CBD, and Indica’s with Delta 8 and CBN. Blackberry Kush- Indica (Delta 8 & CBN)

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.

