 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Tangie Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G
Sativa

Tangie Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Tangie Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review