 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Raskal OG
Hybrid

Raskal OG

by Urban Pharms

Write a review
Urban Pharms Cannabis Flower Raskal OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Urban Pharms Logo

About this strain

Raskal OG

Raskal OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raskal OG, also known as "Raskal OG Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review