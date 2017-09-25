Urban Pharms
Raskal OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Raskal OG effects
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
