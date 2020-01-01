URSA Banana OG Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
About this product
Liquid Diamond Sauce is the cleanest way to get the whole effect of the flower. Not only do you get the full amounts of THC and CBD, but you also get the plant's terpene profile. Liquid Diamonds is a luxurious, aromatic and pungent experience, complete with the sought-after entourage effect that most other vapes can't provide. Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG. Terpenes 4.02% Limonene 1.59% Myrcene 2.39% Caryophyllene 1.07% Pinene 0.74% Humulene
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.