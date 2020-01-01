 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

URSA Banana OG Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

by URSA Extracts

About this product

Liquid Diamond Sauce is the cleanest way to get the whole effect of the flower. Not only do you get the full amounts of THC and CBD, but you also get the plant’s terpene profile. Liquid Diamonds is a luxurious, aromatic and pungent experience, complete with the sought-after entourage effect that most other vapes can’t provide. Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG. Terpenes 4.02% Limonene 1.59% Myrcene 2.39% Caryophyllene 1.07% Pinene 0.74% Humulene

About this strain

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.