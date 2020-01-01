 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. URSA GMO Live Resin

URSA GMO Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

Write a review
URSA Extracts Concentrates Solvent URSA GMO Live Resin

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

URSA GMO live resin has a mixture of diamonds ranging from sugar sized up to nearly a dabs worth, with terps pouring off. Its gassy and savory scents kick you in the nose. There are notes of garlic, skunk, onions, and just the tiniest bit of a sweet smell at the end. The flavor is similar to the smell but sweeter. Hints of pepper, onions, olives, garlic, gas, and earth roll over the tongue. The high rolls through the body and mind, leaving you pain-free, couch-locked, and kinda sleepy. Your entire body might be tingling after a few dabs of this. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Nerolidol, Humulene, Terpineol

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GMO Kush

GMO Kush

Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.

About this brand

URSA Extracts Logo
URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.