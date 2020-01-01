URSA GMO Live Resin
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
URSA GMO live resin has a mixture of diamonds ranging from sugar sized up to nearly a dabs worth, with terps pouring off. Its gassy and savory scents kick you in the nose. There are notes of garlic, skunk, onions, and just the tiniest bit of a sweet smell at the end. The flavor is similar to the smell but sweeter. Hints of pepper, onions, olives, garlic, gas, and earth roll over the tongue. The high rolls through the body and mind, leaving you pain-free, couch-locked, and kinda sleepy. Your entire body might be tingling after a few dabs of this. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Nerolidol, Humulene, Terpineol
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GMO Kush
Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.