Assorted Macaroons

by Utopia California Cannabis

$20.00MSRP

About this product

These award winning macaroons take you higher. Made with premium, organic ingredients, you get the delicious flavor without the guilt. Forget those junk filled candy bars, delight your senses with these nutritious edibles. Our macaroons are raw, gluten-free, vegan, kosher-friendly, paleo-friendly and always made with organic ingredients and pesticide-free cannabis oil. Each bag comes with (4) 50mg macaroons and are available in five flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Raspberry and Peanut Butter. Always fully tested, our products are safe, healthy and reliable. Every bag has a consumer searchable batch number that can be verified on www.sclabs.com or www.utopiacannabis.com for that batch's potency, microbiological and pesticide tests.

About this brand

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.