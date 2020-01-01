 Loading…
VAPEN badders are made from live resin that has been extracted and processed from premium flower to give you a fabulous medicated experience. Their light blond and buttery gold coloring express potent but smooth flavors. Badder is available in 1 gram containers in a variety of strains.

Banana OG

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!