Lil Doobiez is a pack of five potent .5 gram pre-rolls made with a blend of premium Vapen cannabis. Lil Doobiez are convenient and easy to smoke. They’ve been lab tested by independent 3rd parties. They’re hand packed using all-natural papers and they’re ideal for all patients. Inside each pack of Lil Doobiez is a box of wooden matches. After all, a premium smoke requires a quality flame.
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
