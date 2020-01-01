Mazar I Sharif Distillate
About this product
Great for dabbing, as a topical and very effective applied sublingual! Comes in a high quality glass syringe and sleek tin container!
About this strain
Mazar I Sharif
A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.