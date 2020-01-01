SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The J-Pen Pro Series* Kit with its exclusive Concentrate Management System and Internally Adjustable Carb Cap will deliver more vapor and waste less concentrate along with ease and flexibility knowing your product isn’t spilling out the chamber. All these features combined will provide a cleaner, more efficient vaping experience. What's included: 14mm Pro Series Cap & Mouthpiece Pro Series Atomizer Adapter Internally Adjustable Carb Cap 14mm Glass Tube Pro Series Hard Top 2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic Rod core) Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery** Wired USB Charger with Wall Adapter** Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool Vaporous silicone container Vaporous Travel Tin
