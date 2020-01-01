 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. J-Pen Pro Series Kit

J-Pen Pro Series Kit

by Vaporous

Write a review
Vaporous Vaping Vape Pens J-Pen Pro Series Kit

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The J-Pen Pro Series* Kit with its exclusive Concentrate Management System and Internally Adjustable Carb Cap will deliver more vapor and waste less concentrate along with ease and flexibility knowing your product isn’t spilling out the chamber. All these features combined will provide a cleaner, more efficient vaping experience. What's included: 14mm Pro Series Cap & Mouthpiece Pro Series Atomizer Adapter Internally Adjustable Carb Cap 14mm Glass Tube Pro Series Hard Top 2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic Rod core) Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery** Wired USB Charger with Wall Adapter** Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool Vaporous silicone container Vaporous Travel Tin

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vaporous Logo
This dream of crafting the perfect device drives us and we get closer to achieving it every day. It is our guiding principle and at the heart of every device and accessory we produce. We strive to provide the enthusiast the best experience every time. We are proud to say that our vaporizers are designed and developed here in the United States. Based in Southern California, Vaporous Technologies, LLC. Continuously evolving and revolutionizing the performance of portable vaporizers through hands-on research and development, Vaporous Technologies announces the arrival of the Vaporous J-Pen, the first of a full line of personal vaporizers and high flow atomizers designed specifically for vaporizing essentials oils.