lovesasmith
on October 24th, 2019
great device love it easy to use
Take the edge off the every day grind with VIB’s cool mint flavored CBD disposable vape pen. Packed with an invigorating icy cool taste, it will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Put an end to the stresses of life and feel the VIB. • 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff • Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate • Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • Vaping Allows For Instant Relief • 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity • No Charging Required
on August 10th, 2019
Great device. The convenience is a plus. Im able to take this with me everywhere and dose accordingly without having to worry about refilling or recharging. Works very well and flavors are great.
on July 22nd, 2019
Great vape pen loved the taste. Had me very relaxed after a long day of work.