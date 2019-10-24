 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Take the edge off the every day grind with VIB’s cool mint flavored CBD disposable vape pen. Packed with an invigorating icy cool taste, it will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Put an end to the stresses of life and feel the VIB. • 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff • Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate • Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • Vaping Allows For Instant Relief • 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity • No Charging Required

JaniceR1587

Great device. The convenience is a plus. Im able to take this with me everywhere and dose accordingly without having to worry about refilling or recharging. Works very well and flavors are great.

DebbieR84

Great vape pen loved the taste. Had me very relaxed after a long day of work.

Noticing a void in the CBD market for premium products, VIB (pronounced: vibe), set out to be your go-to brand for everything CBD. In an industry filled with such inconsistency in quality and potency we decided to set the standard. By partnering with industry-leaders and sourcing only the purest ingredients, we strive to bring you the highest quality products you can trust. Made from all natural, and organic, non-GMO hemp, each product contains the highest quality CBD oil derived from 99%+ pure CBD Isolate. 3rd party lab testing allows us to deliver CBD without herbicides, pesticides, bacteria, or chemical fertilizers.