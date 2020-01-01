 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Kush Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg

by Ganja Goo

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Myrcene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.