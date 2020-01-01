1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Cherry Kush Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg by Ganja Goo
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.