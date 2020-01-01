Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.