cannaheadpdx
on August 27th, 2019
I recently picked up a multi-pak of three different flavors and the crunch bar was my favorite. The chocolate is the best quality I've tasted for CBD based chocolates. I will buy again. Well Done, Vital Leaf.
$15.00MSRP
Indulge in this artisanal Toasted Quinoa Crunch CBD Dark Chocolate Bar. This healthy twist on the nostalgic crunch bar from our youth is made with 73% cacao, sweetened with a touch of organic coconut sugar, and topped with delightfully crispy-crunchy popped quinoa. It is an incredibly smooth & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality! Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. This bar is a special collaboration with our friends at ImLakesh Organics, who source the puffed quinoa we use from a regenerative farming collective in Bolivia. 1.7oz Bar | 10 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar INGREDIENTS: Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Paste, Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Butter, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Puffed Quinoa, Organically Grown Hemp-Derived CBD, Organic Vanilla Bean, Sea Salt. Allergy Information: Manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.
on August 9th, 2019
One of the best chocolate bars I have ever tasted! No wonder New Seasons keeps them right at the check out counter.
on August 2nd, 2019
Hands down my favorite treat! Delicious, naturally sweetened, perfect crispy crunch, and I feel so at ease afterward. I like taking 20-30mg (2-3 squares) for a dose. Love that it's plant-based too.