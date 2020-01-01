 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Volūm Heal CBD Bath Bomb 100MG

by Volūm

$9.90MSRP

About this product

Aches and pains keeping you down? Not anymore. Our HEAL Bath Bomb provides carefully selected ingredients full of antimicrobial compounds proven to draw out toxins, prevent infection, and encourage healing. Sound simple? So incredible. With 100MG of our premium CBD isolates, combined with soothing eucalyptus and muscle relaxing magnesium, enjoy the bliss that is Volūm HEAL Bath Bomb. Say hello to the new you. Ingredients: 100% Organic Blend of Essential Oils (Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Tea Tree), Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mag Lab Tested Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.

About this strain

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Volūm is a veteran owned and operated business located in Los Angeles, CA. We offer non-gender specific, all-natural wellness and skin care products formulated with intention and purpose. Volūm is committed to creating synergistic products that provide enhanced results while never using any artificial fragrances, chemicals or preservatives. All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.