CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Aches and pains keeping you down? Not anymore. Our HEAL Bath Bomb provides carefully selected ingredients full of antimicrobial compounds proven to draw out toxins, prevent infection, and encourage healing. Sound simple? So incredible. With 100MG of our premium CBD isolates, combined with soothing eucalyptus and muscle relaxing magnesium, enjoy the bliss that is Volūm HEAL Bath Bomb. Say hello to the new you. Ingredients: 100% Organic Blend of Essential Oils (Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Tea Tree), Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mag Lab Tested Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.