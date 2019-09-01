Volūm is a veteran owned and operated business located in Los Angeles, CA. We offer non-gender specific, all-natural wellness and skin care products formulated with intention and purpose. Volūm is committed to creating synergistic products that provide enhanced results while never using any artificial fragrances, chemicals or preservatives.



All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.