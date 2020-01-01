 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lavender Jones Vegas M Stick 0.5g

Lavender Jones Vegas M Stick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Write a review
Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Concentrates Cartridges Lavender Jones Vegas M Stick 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

About this brand

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Logo
VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.