DISPOSABLE PENS - TANGIE

by VVS Pens

About this product

VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.

magickaldank

Hits great with a nice citrus candy taste. Maybe I just smoke to much, but I feel as if it didn't last as long as a gram of oil should.

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.