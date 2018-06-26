magickaldank
on June 26th, 2018
Hits great with a nice citrus candy taste. Maybe I just smoke to much, but I feel as if it didn't last as long as a gram of oil should.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.
on June 26th, 2018
Hits great with a nice citrus candy taste. Maybe I just smoke to much, but I feel as if it didn't last as long as a gram of oil should.
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.