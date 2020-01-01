 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vanilla Gorilla
Hybrid

Vanilla Gorilla

by Walden Cannabis

Write a review
Walden Cannabis Cannabis Flower Vanilla Gorilla

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Vanilla Gorilla

Vanilla Gorilla

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis Logo
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.