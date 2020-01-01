 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chiquita Banana feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Chiquita Banana feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chiquita Banana has been derived from: OG kush x Banana unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Chiquita Banana feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 160 cm and will yield 800 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, spicy, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chiquita Banana feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chiquita-banana-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Chiquita Banana

Chiquita Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!