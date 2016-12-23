Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chiquita Banana feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress
HybridTHC 26%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Chiquita Banana feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chiquita Banana has been derived from: OG kush x Banana unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Chiquita Banana feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 160 cm and will yield 800 to 900 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, spicy, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting.

Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chiquita Banana feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chiquita-banana-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Picture of Chiquita Banana
Chiquita Banana

Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

Chiquita Banana effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Happy
86% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!