Jack Herer feminized seeds grows into a plant with 45% indica and 55% sativa properties. Jack Herer has been derived from: Haze x Shiva Skunk x Northern Lights #5. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Jack Herer feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, haze, skunk, spicy, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, social. Now in stock and available from 52.08 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Jack Herer feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/jack-herer-feminized-seeds
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
