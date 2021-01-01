About this product

Glazed Apricots by West Coast Cure are a tasty, summertime Sativa dominant hybrid. Packed with a multitude of seasonal flavors, it smacks of sweet apricot, citrus, pine, and petrol. The nose is equally complex with a strong, piney front end followed by a punch of citrus and light gassiness. The high has a nice Sativa effect. Energetic and cerebral, it makes for a great starter strain in your daily lineup. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.