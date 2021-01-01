Peach Paradise - 7g CUREsmalls
by West Coast CureWrite a review
About this product
Peach Paradise by WCC is an evenly balanced hybrid flower with a tropical punch. A select phenotype of the Peach Cobbler strain, this cultivar features a powerful nose with a sweet and citrusy inhale and a slight taste of ripe peach on the exhale. A pungent, robust, and persuasive strain, it’s effects are overtly chill. A great strain for relaxing during our long summer daze, Peach Paradise leaves you in that mental vacation zone. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Peach Cobbler
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative.
