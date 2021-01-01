 Loading…
  Peach Paradise - 7g CUREsmalls
Hybrid

Peach Paradise - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Peach Paradise by WCC is an evenly balanced hybrid flower with a tropical punch. A select phenotype of the Peach Cobbler strain, this cultivar features a powerful nose with a sweet and citrusy inhale and a slight taste of ripe peach on the exhale. A pungent, robust, and persuasive strain, it's effects are overtly chill. A great strain for relaxing during our long summer daze, Peach Paradise leaves you in that mental vacation zone. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Peach Cobbler

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Terpinolene

Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative. 

 

