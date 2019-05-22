West Coast Cure
Peach Paradise - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Peach Paradise by WCC is an evenly balanced hybrid flower with a tropical punch. A select phenotype of the Peach Cobbler strain, this cultivar features a powerful nose with a sweet and citrusy inhale and a slight taste of ripe peach on the exhale. A pungent, robust, and persuasive strain, it’s effects are overtly chill. A great strain for relaxing during our long summer daze, Peach Paradise leaves you in that mental vacation zone.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Peach Cobbler effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
