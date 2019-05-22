About this product

Peach Paradise by WCC is an evenly balanced hybrid flower with a tropical punch. A select phenotype of the Peach Cobbler strain, this cultivar features a powerful nose with a sweet and citrusy inhale and a slight taste of ripe peach on the exhale. A pungent, robust, and persuasive strain, it’s effects are overtly chill. A great strain for relaxing during our long summer daze, Peach Paradise leaves you in that mental vacation zone.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.