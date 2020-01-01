 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Punch Live Resin Badder 1g
Indica

Purple Punch Live Resin Badder 1g

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Purple Punch Live Resin Badder 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Purple Punch Live Resin Badder 1g

About this product

Purple Punch Live Resin Badder is a heady collaboration between two Indica-dominant heavyweights. A deliciously potent cross of Larry OG and GDP (Granddaddy Purple), the Purple Punch strain’s live resin extracts express a sweet grape nose and delivers a powerful hit. Throwing a relaxing right-hook to the head and a sedating left-hook to the body, the badder’s potency delivers a one-two punch. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.