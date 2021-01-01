Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of Watermelon Zkittlez and White Sangria. First propagated by the skilled cultivators at Lit Farms, the strain’s live rosin extract creates a delicious flavor profile that features a fruity inhale followed by a spicy exhale. A sublime treat for the discerning palate -- as well as the mind, body, and soul -- the effects offer a mentally refreshing dab.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Watermelon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Watermelon is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.