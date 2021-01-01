 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press
Indica

Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Watermelon Sangria Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of Watermelon Zkittlez and White Sangria. First propagated by the skilled cultivators at Lit Farms, the strain’s live rosin extract creates a delicious flavor profile that features a fruity inhale followed by a spicy exhale. A sublime treat for the discerning palate -- as well as the mind, body, and soul -- the effects offer a mentally refreshing dab.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Watermelon is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review