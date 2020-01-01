Tropical Sunset Live Cake Badder 0.5g
by Evermore Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.