We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. Tangie is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. This terpene profile brings one’s mind right back to the strain Tangerine Dream in the 90s, Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. A perfect strain for adding a little boost to your daily activities . Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. Tasting notes are strong tangerine and sweet citrus through and through. Tangie is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, fatigue, and nausea. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents Bulletproof no-leak design Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick Discrete convenient delivery system High airflow for potent dosing Cannabis terpenes 500mg 85+% total cannabinoids
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.