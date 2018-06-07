 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Whoopi & Maya

Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Rub has been specially formulated for menstrual relief. Consisting of a carefully chosen blend of healing herbs and health beneficial ingredients, this topical is highly effective. The CB1 & CB2 receptors located within the skin epidermis gratefully absorb the sun grown cannabinoids, and receive valuable support and assistance from the cannabis plant when applied topically. Our rub contains a beeswax base and blend of skin nourishing oils, helping keep our salve free from chemicals and harmful ingredients. We have supported cannabis, an analgesic, with other analgesic herbs and essential oils to relax uterine cramping and relieve sore joints and back pain. For example, included in our herbal blend is white willow bark, the active ingredient in aspirin, ginger, which increases blood flow and circulation to the abdominal area, and St. Johns Wort, to uplift the mood and help support the ups and downs associated with P.M.S. Our signature blend of essential oils make this salve both discreet and intoxicatingly enjoyable.

1 customer review

eifay

Literally the best product ever!! I have always had terrible cramps and over the counter pain medication wouldn't help. This cures me and now I tell every woman in my life to use it.

When the legendary Whoopi Goldberg decided to follow her heart and take a leap into the medical cannabis market, she went looking for the best ingredients, the best medicine and the most talented infuser she could find. Maya Elisabeth, the founder of Om Edibles since 2008, has won seven High Times Cannabis Cup awards, and enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best creators of medical cannabis products in California. The two women hit it off from the moment they met and quickly decided that the Whoopi & Maya Synergy would begin with a Signature Line of medical cannabis products designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. As you will see, they have succeeded spectacularly. Soak, Savor, Rub & Relax -- with Whoopi & Maya