 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Shark Bite OG

Shark Bite OG

by Wildfire Cannabis Company

Write a review
Wildfire Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Shark Bite OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.

About this brand

Wildfire Cannabis Company Logo