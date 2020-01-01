 Loading…

Hybrid

Albert Walker Shatter 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Albert Walker Shatter 1g

About this product

Albert Walker Shatter 1g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Albert Walker

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker's euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy's mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for 'True-to-Strain' products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon's finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract