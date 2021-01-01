Grandpa Larry OG Royal Jelly 1g
About this product
Royal Jelly is WVA’s top-tier dabbable “Live Resin” consisting of a terpene rich sauce poured over a cluster of meticulously separated THC-A crystals. This product is always made from whole plant fresh-frozen material and packaged into childproof glass jars. We tend to use a 40/60 to 50/50 ratio of terpene “Jelly” to “Diamonds” to curate the ultimate dabbing experience possible.
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this strain
Grandpa Larry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
An instant classic from top tier genetics, Grandpa Larry OG is the next elite OG strain. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. With clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing effect, this strain can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.
