Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
“Liquid Cured Resin” or LCR is a WVA innovation similar to Liquid Live Resin (LLR) but LCR is made with cured, dry material. Much like Liquid Live Resin, WVA uses its proprietary processing method to achieve a consistency that flows smoothly in a cartridge. This WVA signature product is found in our CCell cartridges and Pax Pod line, but has a lower price point than LLR to appeal to all conscious consumers. Liquid Cured Resin contains only pure cannabis extract we never add any additives, fillers or terpenes in this highly demanded product.
Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Be the first to review this product.