Fire OG

by Williams Wonder Farms

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our local economy—that’s why whenever possible, we use local supplies that are sourced from a network of exceptional Oregon vendors. Our rich organic soil and all our natural amendments, comes from Oregon businesses that we know, admire and trust. Our staff is comprised of close friends and family members who share our commitment to quality. They’re good, honest peeps—the kind you’d like to have a beer with (or better yet, some of our product).