1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and are Indica enhanced which makes them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.
on June 23rd, 2019
This was the first of many methods to actually alleviate my insomnia and physiological PTSD symptoms, especially when paired with other sleeping strategies (visualizations, meditation, yoga, etc.). The head and body high were balanced and pleasantly relaxing. Despite the mild head high, I was still clear minded and able to cognitively engage with other relaxation strategies. Perhaps the most noteworthy effect of this strain was its ability to calm my nervous system, allowing me to peacefully drift off into sleep. With that being said, its not as if this strain knocks you out -- It was fairly agreeable to the environment or what ever task I wanted to complete, dose dependent. I only needed to take a half of a dose to achieve the aforementioned effects. I recommend starting with half of a dose if you are sensitive to THC and prefer to avoid depersonalization effects. Lastly, I did not feel groggy the next morning and the taste is delicious! Truly amazing product.
on December 10th, 2018
Enjoying my first Wyld Marionberry gummy tonight. This....is.....lovely. I had a really stressful day and coffee too late in the afternoon, so I figured tonight might be a good night to try one of these for the first time. I took it about an hour ago ago, and when it kicked in around 30 min, it was like someone suddenly turned the volume waayyyy down....brain paused....and I thought, oh...there it is. :) And I've been positively *delighted* with life ever since. Just very peaceful, aware, focused, extraordinarily content. For example, I don't like when my nose gets cold. Right now it's freezing, and I'm finding it incredibly refreshing. Life just feels wonderful. I think this would be amazing for art, for meditation, hopefully for falling asleep too. Highly, highly recommend this.
on June 30th, 2018
My favorite gummies, by far! I get the medical doseage and they’re the perfect amount for sleeping and pain relief. The natural flavoring makes them enjoyable to eat and they always seem to be in stock at my favorite dispensary!