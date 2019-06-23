 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Indica Marionberry Gummies 50mg

Indica Marionberry Gummies 50mg

by Wyld

Skip to Reviews
4.76
Wyld Edibles Candy Indica Marionberry Gummies 50mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and are Indica enhanced which makes them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.

6 customer reviews

Show all
4.76

write a review

scylla_sun

This was the first of many methods to actually alleviate my insomnia and physiological PTSD symptoms, especially when paired with other sleeping strategies (visualizations, meditation, yoga, etc.). The head and body high were balanced and pleasantly relaxing. Despite the mild head high, I was still clear minded and able to cognitively engage with other relaxation strategies. Perhaps the most noteworthy effect of this strain was its ability to calm my nervous system, allowing me to peacefully drift off into sleep. With that being said, its not as if this strain knocks you out -- It was fairly agreeable to the environment or what ever task I wanted to complete, dose dependent. I only needed to take a half of a dose to achieve the aforementioned effects. I recommend starting with half of a dose if you are sensitive to THC and prefer to avoid depersonalization effects. Lastly, I did not feel groggy the next morning and the taste is delicious! Truly amazing product.

WhimsyPortland

Enjoying my first Wyld Marionberry gummy tonight. This....is.....lovely. I had a really stressful day and coffee too late in the afternoon, so I figured tonight might be a good night to try one of these for the first time. I took it about an hour ago ago, and when it kicked in around 30 min, it was like someone suddenly turned the volume waayyyy down....brain paused....and I thought, oh...there it is. :) And I've been positively *delighted* with life ever since. Just very peaceful, aware, focused, extraordinarily content. For example, I don't like when my nose gets cold. Right now it's freezing, and I'm finding it incredibly refreshing. Life just feels wonderful. I think this would be amazing for art, for meditation, hopefully for falling asleep too. Highly, highly recommend this.

EFFY420

My favorite gummies, by far! I get the medical doseage and they’re the perfect amount for sleeping and pain relief. The natural flavoring makes them enjoyable to eat and they always seem to be in stock at my favorite dispensary!

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!