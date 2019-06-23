scylla_sun on June 23rd, 2019

This was the first of many methods to actually alleviate my insomnia and physiological PTSD symptoms, especially when paired with other sleeping strategies (visualizations, meditation, yoga, etc.). The head and body high were balanced and pleasantly relaxing. Despite the mild head high, I was still clear minded and able to cognitively engage with other relaxation strategies. Perhaps the most noteworthy effect of this strain was its ability to calm my nervous system, allowing me to peacefully drift off into sleep. With that being said, its not as if this strain knocks you out -- It was fairly agreeable to the environment or what ever task I wanted to complete, dose dependent. I only needed to take a half of a dose to achieve the aforementioned effects. I recommend starting with half of a dose if you are sensitive to THC and prefer to avoid depersonalization effects. Lastly, I did not feel groggy the next morning and the taste is delicious! Truly amazing product.