Hybrid

Black Jack Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by X-trates

X-trates Concentrates Cartridges Black Jack Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Black Jack is a creation of Sweet Seeds crossing Black Domina and Jack Herer. Some patient’s report that it is helpful for ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression. Black Jack often smells of pine, earth, and spice, with Pinene often it’s most abundant terpene. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

About this strain

Black Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

