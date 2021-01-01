Black Jack Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Black Jack is a creation of Sweet Seeds crossing Black Domina and Jack Herer. Some patient’s report that it is helpful for ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression. Black Jack often smells of pine, earth, and spice, with Pinene often it’s most abundant terpene. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this brand
X-trates
About this strain
Black Jack
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
