X-trates
Black Jack Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Black Jack is a creation of Sweet Seeds crossing Black Domina and Jack Herer. Some patient’s report that it is helpful for ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression. Black Jack often smells of pine, earth, and spice, with Pinene often it’s most abundant terpene.
X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
363 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
