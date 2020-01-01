100mg Water-Soluble Pawsterity Pet CBD Oil 30mL
by Yes.Life
$19.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our animal friends deserve a break from the stresses of life just like us. Our 100mg PawsterityTM line Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL is perfect for your pet. With just a small amount added to their food, you can provide them the mental clarity and relief from inflammation that you know they deserve. Available in Natural Flavor - Contains 100mg of our Yes.Life CBD - Continual absolutely NO THC - Continual use provides stronger results
