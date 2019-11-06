 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Jauxx - Pre-rolls

Jauxx - Pre-rolls

by Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Jauxx - Pre-rolls

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Available in Kitz, St. Anton and Cherry JAUXX CBD pre-rolls are made from our organically grown hemp on our licensed farm in Colorado. We have known the plants since day one and our carefully selected genetics ensure the highest quality and CBD content of any varietal found in the marketplace. We grow, harvest, cure and trim our plants to ensure you get the full Jauxx experience. We do not outsource any part of the joint making process so smoke it up and get Jauxxed!

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

Yudah wellness products are derived from our carefully and organically grown and selected hemp plants on our licensed farm in Colorado. Our brand names YUDAH, JAUXX and BESTY are our line up that come from our farm. This farm to table approach is not only unique it is better and of the highest quality. We grow, harvest, cure, extract and formulate every product we offer and we are the largest vertically integrated hemp company in the United States. No outsourced material is found in our product lines which means we can guarantee that what you buy will never contain pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals or any chemicals of any kind. We water our plants from a deep Colorado aquafer and this means cool, pure natural drinking water is what our plants absorb and use to energize and grow. The best genetics, the best water and soil thus delivering the cleanest and purest product in the marketplace.