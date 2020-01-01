 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Gorilla Cookies
Hybrid

Gorilla Cookies

by Yuma Way LLC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gorilla Cookies

Gorilla Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

