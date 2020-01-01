 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Le Silver Royale
Hybrid

Le Silver Royale

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Le Silver Royale

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Le Silver Royale

Le Silver Royale

Le Silver Royal is grown solely by Kleen Karma Gardens in Oregon. This wondrous cross of Green Queen and Super Silver Haze blends bright cerebral qualities with the hazy energy of its recessive Green Crack and Super Silver Haze genetics. A 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, this stimulating strain is ideal for physical activity or rising above the cloud cover the Pacific Northwest is known for.     

About this brand

Yuma Way LLC Logo