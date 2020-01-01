GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Le Silver Royal is grown solely by Kleen Karma Gardens in Oregon. This wondrous cross of Green Queen and Super Silver Haze blends bright cerebral qualities with the hazy energy of its recessive Green Crack and Super Silver Haze genetics. A 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, this stimulating strain is ideal for physical activity or rising above the cloud cover the Pacific Northwest is known for.